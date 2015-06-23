Cloud formation sparks questions

An odd cloud formation over the Lake Area Tuesday morning left many KPLC viewers submitting photos and wanting to know more about what they were seeing. This type of cloud phenomenon is called a "hole-punch."

An odd cloud formation over the Lake Charles and Sulphur area earlier Tuesday morning left many KPLC viewers submitting photos and wanting to know more about what they were seeing. This type of cloud phenomenon is called a "hole-punch" and occurs when there is some sort of disruption in a layer of clouds that appears as a hole was punched in the cloud deck and is completely harmless.

