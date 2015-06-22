Dust dims the sunshine - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dust dims the sunshine

A hazy sunset over Oberlin, La. (Source: James Gruncy/KPLC viewer) A hazy sunset over Oberlin, La. (Source: James Gruncy/KPLC viewer)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Two Jennings men are on trial today, accused of fatally shooting a man and dumping his body on the side of a road in Jennings. KPLC's Scottie Hunter is covering the trial for us, so look for a report at noon.

Do you recognize THESE people? This surveillance video is being used to find thieves at a Lake Charles store.

All too often, men brush off symptoms that could be the early signs of heart disease. At noon, we'll explain the symptoms men should never ignore. You can also learn more HERE.

Plus, the demands of wedding planning can take their toll, both emotionally and physically. So, at noon, we'll show you why many women are looking to fitness routines and nutrition plans specifically geared for brides-to-be.

In weather, we can expect a very hot, humid, hazy day. That haze is the result of a layer of Saharan dust which will block out the full sunshine. You can learn more about that dust HERE. However, the heat index will mean it will feel around 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the details on what we can expect weather-wise this week during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news apps for Apple and Android devices.

Have a great day!

    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

