Truck slams into canal - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Truck slams into canal

(Source: Antoine Aaron/ KPLC) (Source: Antoine Aaron/ KPLC)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Many parts of Southeast Texas have been under water since late last night, following hours of heavy rainfall brought on by the remnants of "Bill."
Multiple rescues were made, and many roads and state highways were closed. At noon, we'll take a look at what's happened so far.

Closer to home, that heavy rain did affect the extreme western edges of Beauregard and Vernon parishes, and today the highest rain chances in our area include the same locations. How long will that last, and what about the rest of the region as we head closer to the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 HERE and on our weather apps for Apple or Android devices.

At noon, we'll also have a series of reports from Charleston, South Carolina, where 9 people were shot to death at a church -- including a prominent state senator. The suspect is now in police custody. Look for more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Plus, we'll tell you about a pickup truck that ran off the Interstate near Sulphur this morning, landing in a canal. You can take a look at photos from the scene HERE.

While many of us enjoy being outdoors this time of year, it can be extremely dangerous for our pets. We'll take a look at ways we can keep our pets safe from overheating.
   
Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our news app for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

