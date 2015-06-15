Sand bags now available at various Calcasieu offices

The following 24-hour locations are now for sand bag filling. Sand and bags are provided, but residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. The facilities are not staffed with personnel.

Sand bag locations:

East Ward 1 Barn 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff, La.

East Ward 2 Barn 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes, La.



East Ward 3 Old Barn 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles, La.



East Ward 3 PW Facility 5500 B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles, La.



West Ward 4 PW Facility 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur La.



West Ward 5 Barn 129 3rd Street, Starks La.



West Ward 6 Barn 1275 Plum Street, DeQuincy. La.



West Ward 7 Fire Station 2205 Hwy 388, Vinton (Edgerly), La.



East Ward 8 Barn 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa La.

For additional information, call 721-3700 or click HERE

