Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.There are thousands of traffic accidents a year within the Lake Charles city limits. There are certain streets that are more prone to accidents. At noon,'s Scottie Hunter begins a report on the most dangerous intersections in the area.The budget clock is ticking in Baton Rouge. Lawmakers are still trying to hammer out a deal on next year's budget, and the tax plans that will finance that budget. The thing is, they have very little time left, since the regular legislative session must end by 6 p.m. Look for the latest at noon on all the maneuvering, and you can read more about the process HERE Also today, for the last decade, the world-wide bee population has been on a steady decline. However, backyard beekeepers are doing their part to bring back the bees. Check out their work at noon.Plus, statues of Columbus and George Washington keep watch over main street in a town that was watermarked by the "Great Flood."We'll take a tour of Columbia in the Heart of Louisiana. You can also see more HERE In weather, another day with a threat of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Will we see the same pattern tomorrow and into the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let us know as noon during his live, local forecast.Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile apps for Apple and Android devices.Have a great day!