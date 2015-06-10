Dog jumps in front of bus to save owner - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dog jumps in front of bus to save owner

(Source: WCBS/Brewster County Police Department) (Source: WCBS/Brewster County Police Department)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

There's a local food recall to tell you about today. Big Easy Foods Louisiana Cuisine is recalling a little over 93,000 pounds of both raw and cooked stuffed chicken product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. Look for further info at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, a Florida pilot makes a last minute decision after his plane loses power. Find out how the 92-year-old managed to land safely, avoiding injury and damage.

And talk about a hero! We'll have the story of an incredible dog -- a dog who threw himself in front of a bus to save his owner! Wow! The 8-year-old golden retriever is the companion and guide for a legally blind woman, and I can't wait to see the whole story! If you can't wait either, check it out HERE.

In weather, look for storms to develop by midday and early afternoon -- mainly in the inland areas and then continuing north of I-10 through the late afternoon and early evening. Some of those storms could include heavy downpours. How long will this pattern last? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also always access weather information for your neighborhood on our weather apps for Apple or Android devices.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

