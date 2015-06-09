Magical Louisiana castle being restored - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Magical Louisiana castle being restored

The iconic little white castle, otherwise known as the “Fisherman’s Castle,” rests along La. 11 in Irish Bayou. (Source: WVUE) The iconic little white castle, otherwise known as the “Fisherman’s Castle,” rests along La. 11 in Irish Bayou. (Source: WVUE)
Albert Woodfox. (Source: WAFB) Albert Woodfox. (Source: WAFB)
(Source: Wikipedia) (Source: Wikipedia)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

A man who has spent more than 40 years in solitary confinement for a crime he said he didn't commit could be set free soon. Albert Woodfox was one of three prisoners accused in the 1972 murder of a prison guard at Angola. Woodfox, the last of the Angola Three, has been granted his release by a federal court. Read his story HERE.

May was a big month for gambling in Louisiana - especially in Lake Charles. Look for that story at noon, and you can find out more HERE.

Also today, how drones are being taken to the next level. We'll visit the world's leading consumer drone company to see why they are opening their drones up for developers.

Plus, you don't have to empty your purse to get the trendiest bag this season. We'll find out how you can economize to get the same look as those purses that may spark you to splurge.

And we'll also have a bit of royal living as we visit a magical place. At noon, we'll show you how an iconic little castle in New Orleans is being renovated. You can also see more HERE.

In weather, we continue the pattern of afternoon storms with a little greater coverage area today. A few of those storms are capable of heavy downpours with lots of cloud to ground lightning. Will this continue tomorrow?  Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know about that and the increasing chances of rain as we head closer to the weekend. Check out the forecast anytime HERE or through the KPLC Weather app for Apple and Android devices.

Remember, if you're away from the TV watch us live at http://shout.lt/0cMQ or through the KPLC News app for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly