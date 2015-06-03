Cat scratch ends with blindness - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cat scratch ends with blindness

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Gov. Bobby Jindal is expected to make an announcement regarding his possible presidential campaign on June 24. You can read a statement from Jindal on the event HERE.

Work on the state budget continues today in Baton Rouge. Late Tuesday, a Senate committee tweaked and then passed eight House-approved tax bills aimed at raising revenue.

Health insurers covering more than 155,000 Louisiana residents under the Affordable Care Act are planning rate increases ranging from 12 percent to 24 percent in 2016. We'll tell you why at noon.

Also today, restaurants, salons, fitness and more: as more sales go online, more malls are relying on dynamic experiences to drive traffic to stores.
   
Plus, a cat scratch that could make you sick. It's a warning one woman says she wish she had before she went blind! Look for that story at noon, and you can also learn more HERE.

In weather, another sunny day is expected with rain remaining unlikely for the next few days. How high will the temperatures go today and for the rest of the week? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answer during his live, local forecast at noon.

Speaking of weather, it's so nice outside it allowed for some volunteers to spruce up a little history. HERE you can check out the paint job being done on the old cannon in front of the Lake Charles courthouse.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on our mobile news app for Apple and Android devices.

Have a great day!

