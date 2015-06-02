Family surrounded by vultures -- literally - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family surrounded by vultures -- literally

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

The uppermost cross atop the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was removed last September due to wind damage, but today the cross comes home. Look for that at noon, and you can see more HERE.

State Police continue to investigate an 18-wheeler crash along I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish. It happened near Highway 165, and some of you may have seen the activity this morning along the highway as the big rig was hauled out from the trees. You can see pictures from the crash site HERE.

Also today, we'll tell you about an innovative, new wearable fetal monitor that's being developed. It could change the way expectant moms watch over their growing fetus and communicate in real time with their doctors.

Plus, thanks to a judge known for his creative sentences, a woman who skipped out on her cab fare will have to walk off her sentence for 30 miles. You can read more on the story HERE.

And imagine this, a family surrounded by a group of vultures! What happened? Find out at noon, and take a look HERE.

Our weather continues in a dry pattern with lower humidity for another day. Our temperatures will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. How long will it all last? Meteorologist Ben Terry is checking it out for his live, local forecast at noon.

