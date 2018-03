High water prompts Calcasieu Parish park closure

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.We'll tell you about the closure of Alligator Park and the Alligator Park boat launch. Calcasieu Parish officials say high water levels in the Sabine River are the reason. You can learn more HERE Meanwhile, flooding and destruction in Texas have created unique problems for rescuers on the ground. No cell service or other communication makes rescuing difficult, but that can change when the civil air patrol is called in to act as an antenna in the sky. Look for that story at noon.Plus, when you think of therapy animals, "dogs" often come to mind first, but there's a new breed "hamming" it up in hospitals and nursing homes. Check out the story at noon, or you can read more HERE In weather, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to return today -- most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Those chances of rain are expected to increase as we get into the weekend. Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know more about the rain during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info any time using our mobile weather apps for Apple or Android devices.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.



Have a great day and a wonderful weekend!