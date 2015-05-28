Help for 3-legged puppy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Help for 3-legged puppy

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Looking for a job? Maybe the Calcasieu Parish School Board has something just up your alley. The board is holding a job fair for all sorts of positions -- from teachers to bus drivers, mechanics to custodians, office clerks and more. It only lasts until our show time, so you only have a little bit of time left to check it out. We'll also have footage from the event at noon.

Over in Fenton this morning, farmers got together to talk about local crops. One big topic was how soybeans have been affected by all the recent rains. What will it mean for the harvest? Find out at noon, and you can read more HERE.

It may end up a picture to remember: a photo that's gone viral has a flight attendant in hot water with her employer. Find out why today at noon.

Plus, we'll see how some enterprising elementary school engineers hope to develop a prosthetic leg to help a three-legged puppy-mill survivor walk again.
  
In weather, we can expect to see warmer temperatures today, going into the upper 80s by this afternoon. However, it will feel much hotter due to muggy conditions. Our rain chances are only about 30 percent, but what can we expect tomorrow and into the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 through our weather apps for Apple and Android devices.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

