Help for 3-legged puppy

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.Looking for a job? Maybe the Calcasieu Parish School Board has something just up your alley. The board is holding a job fair for all sorts of positions -- from teachers to bus drivers, mechanics to custodians, office clerks and more. Over in Fenton this morning, farmers got together to talk about local crops. One big topic was how soybeans have been affected by all the recent rains. What will it mean for the harvest? A photo that's gone viral has a flight attendant in hot water with her employer. Some enterprising elementary school engineers hope to develop a prosthetic leg to help a three-legged puppy-mill survivor walk again. In weather, we can expect to see warmer temperatures today, going into the upper 80s by this afternoon. However, it will feel much hotter due to muggy conditions. Our rain chances are only about 30 percent.

