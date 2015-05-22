Stuffed tiger emergency?! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Stuffed tiger emergency?!

(Source: KPTV) (Source: KPTV)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

We're remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice as Memorial Day Weekend begins. Several events are happening at the Jeff Davis Parish War Veterans Home in Jennings. KPLC's Scottie Hunter is there and will have a live report.  

A man sues Blue Bell ice cream, saying he contracted listeria-related meningitis after eating ice cream produced by the company.
     
Plus, the sight of a large stuffed tiger tied to the top of an SUV was enough to generate a 911 call from someone who apparently thought it was a real emergency. Look for that story at noon, and you can see more HERE.

In weather, a comfortable morning will warm up quickly into the 80s by show time at noon. Any showers we do get will end early in the evening.  What about our big Memorial Day weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 on our weather apps for Apple and Android devices.

For a list of Memorial Day events, closures and garbage pickup schedules, click HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day, and a wonderful weekend!

