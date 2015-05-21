Divine intervention? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Divine intervention?

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Office of Motor Vehicles locations around Louisiana are unable to process transactions, because of a fire at the state police data center. At noon, we'll tell you what that means for you. You can read more about the event as it unfolds HERE.

Weathering hurricanes, tornadoes and catastrophic floods, the Catholic residents of one bayou community believe they are getting special protection from a holy statue. Twice a year, they hold mass on an island where parishioners come by car and boat. Look for this story at noon, and see more HERE.

Plus, we'll take a look at a highly contagious and potentially deadly strain of the flu affecting dogs in at least six states.

In weather, we can expect numerous scattered thunderstorms today. A few of those storms could include heavy downpours and a lot of lightning. Will all that continue into tomorrow? What about the holiday weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also check out conditions on our weather apps. If you don't have them yet, you can download them HERE for Apple devices and HERE for Android devices.

