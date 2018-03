Remembering the dogs of war

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.An overturned tanker causes an early morning traffic headache in the Sulphur area. Find out what happened at noon, and you can read more HERE A local elementary school is raising awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society. We'll take a look at a "relay recess" at Prien Lake Elementary. You can hear from one teacher involved with the event HERE We'll also meet a 94-year-old college graduate who earned his degree nearly eight decades after beginning his studies.Plus, one dog raises a voice to honor the canines who have served along the men and women of our country. At noon, we'll show you the canine's vocal tribute to them.In weather, scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon across the area. The actual rain chance is about 40 percent, but a few stronger storms are possible with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even small hail. What about tomorrow and the rest of the week? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon, and he'll even give you a glimpse into Memorial Day.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.



Have a great day!