Another multi-million dollar investment for SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

There's news of a major investment at a Lake Charles manufacturing plant: $135 million dollars to build a new production plant at the existing W.R. Grace facility. At noon, we'll have more details, and you can read more HERE.

Some Sulphur teachers are sharing their on-board experiences as Nautilus Ambassadors with local students today. The Nautilus Ambassador Program is an initiative of the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), which was founded by Dr. Robert Ballard, discoverer of the Titanic shipwreck.  Check out the story at noon, and click HERE for more info.

A landlord just wanted to make some extra money renting a bedroom as a bed and breakfast. Now, she's the one in need of a place to stay, forced from her own home by some terrifying tenants. Look for that at noon, and you can read more HERE.
    
Plus, for some older folks, new technology can be daunting and frustrating. We'll have more on the senior learning curve and how to overcome it at noon.

In weather, there's more of a chance of rain and storms today with the threat most likely in the afternoon and into early evening. Heavy downpours could lead to some flash flooding, cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, gusty winds and hail. Will that hold true for the rest of the work week? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also keep track of storms through our weather apps. If you don't have them, you can download them HERE for Apple devices and HERE for Android devices.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

