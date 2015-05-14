Fatal crash involving school bus - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fatal crash involving school bus

(Source: Travis Cobb/KPLC) (Source: Travis Cobb/KPLC)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

There was a deadly accident involving a Beauregard Parish school bus and a pickup truck south of DeRidder this morning. We'll hear what happened at noon, and you can see pictures HERE.

We'll also tell you about an open house meeting on plans to expand the liquefaction facility currently under construction at the site of the Cameron LNG terminal near Hackberry. KPLC's Monica Grimaldo will have a live report.

Those old rotary dial phones and other antique models that go back more than a hundred years are on display at a telephone museum in the heart of Louisiana. We'll step back in time with a little bit of telephone history in Jennings. Watch for it at noon, and you can read more about it HERE.
   
Plus, LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine is now offering pet acupuncture, a therapy that can help when nothing else does. Look for that at noon, and you can learn more HERE.

In weather, it's a warm, muggy day ahead with temperatures warming to the 80s this afternoon. Clouds will remain thick today, but our rain chances are limited. Meteorologist Ben Terry says that will change tomorrow, and he'll have more on what we can expect over the weekend during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

