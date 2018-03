Car plows through salon

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.A car crashes into a Lake Charles salon this morning. You can read about it HERE . We'll have the pictures at noon, and you can see more HERE It's scary to think someone might be inside your home without your permission, but catching them in the act can be life-threatening. How would you react? What should you do? Find out what the experts have to say at noon, and you can learn more HERE Plus, days of severe storms and relentless rain set off intense flash flooding across parts of Texas. A ranch owner and his three young boys had to wrangle 31 horses after a river flooded their pasture.Speaking of rain, our radar shows heavy flooding rains continuing to affect parts of Houston. However, here at home, there are only a few sprinkles and a low chance of rain throughout the day. What about tonight and into tomorrow? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answer during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also check out weather info HERE

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.



Have a great day!