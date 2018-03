Wedding for under $1,000

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.The attorney for a Jennings man accused of shooting a police officer has filed an order for appointment of a sanity commission. We'll explain what's happening in the case of a man accused of shooting Sgt. Ricky Benoit during a domestic dispute call last June.Also today, we'll tell you about a Cajun invention that could help solve a serious erosion problem in Louisiana. We'll see how something called the "Wave Robber" might help. You can also check it out HERE Plus, the average price of a wedding is now around $30,000. At noon, we'll introduce you to a mom who used her creativity to plan the big day for less than $1,000! You can also take a look HERE In weather, there will be some light rain during the morning hours, with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. How long will this rainy pattern last? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also find up-to-date weather info on our mobile apps. If you don't have one yet, you can download what you need HERE for Apple device users and HERE for Android users.

