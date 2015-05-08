UGH. The Formosan termites are back

Formosan termites - the ones with wings that swarm - are back - and they're wreaking havoc all over Southwest Louisiana.

Keith Dubrock, owner of McKenzie Pest Control in Lake Charles, said they usually start swarming around Mother's Day.

The LSU AgCenter said termite colonies consist of soldiers, workers and reproductives - the ones with wings - who swarm this time of year because they're looking for mates.

Formosan termites swarm more at night and they're attracted to lights inside and outside your home. If you see them, Dubrock said his no. one piece of advice is: "Turn off the lights or dim them as much as possible."

Dubrock said termites like moisture and they eat cellulose, which is found in wood and wood products. So during the swarming period, try not to move around such materials as mulch, landscaping materials, firewood or any items containing wood.

Termites usually swarm for about two weeks. Dubrock said residents shouldn't panic if they see the swarms outside or see a few in their home. But if you're seeing hundreds at a time, especially indoors, consider calling a professional.

