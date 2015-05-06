Fire damages Lake Charles church - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fire damages Lake Charles church

(Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC) (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Lake Charles firefighters are investigating an early morning fire at Eastwood Pentecostal Church on Opelousas Street. This morning we talked to the youth pastor about the damages and what it will mean to services at the church. Look for that at noon, and read more HERE.

Also today, we've learned the identity of the man who died in Tuesday's crop duster crash between Basile and Eunice. Learn how others are helping the family HERE.

Plus, a look at the competitive nature of house hunting. We'll have some advice if you want to emerge as the winner of a bidding war.

We'll also have the story on a survey of beards -- some are as dirty as a toilet! We'll see what else was found on random samples of men's facial hair. You can also check out the story HERE.      

In weather, it's another warm, sunny day with winds much lighter than yesterday. What about the rest of the work week? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

