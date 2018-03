How to fight new ways crooks are breaking into homes

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.A Calcasieu Parish man has been convicted of rape in a case involving juveniles.Meanwhile, a Lake Charles man is in custody, accused of having a relationship involving a 14-year-old girl.We'll also find out the unusual ways crooks are breaking into homes. At noon, we'll show you that's prompting some new ways to protect your property. You can also check out the story HERE Plus, Oregon researchers are unveiling a new type of robot. It's literally taking steps toward revolutionizing disaster response. See the amazing video at noon.In weather, we can expect lots of sunshine with highs near 80 by noon. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, but rain chances are minimal for the next few days. Meteorologist Ben Terry will explain why during his live, local forecast, and remember, you can also access up-to-date weather info HERE

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!