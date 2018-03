Piece of I-10 bridge guardrail falls in crash

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News at Noon.Sulphur police are investigating an overnight homicide. It happened on Edgar Street between Hildebrandt and Virginia streets. We are working to get more information now and will have a live update at noon. You can read the story as it develops HERE A fiery crash blows out a piece of the I-10 bridge guardrail. We talked to someone who saw the accident happen, and you'll get to hear what they had to say at noon. You can also read updates HERE on repairs to the bridge by DOTD.The natural gas well blowout near Bell City has now been secured. You can read more about the evacuations and road closures HERE A target for hackers: a cyber security firm finds nine out of ten of credit card readers currently use the same password. We'll look at why most retailers put the problem low on the list of security enhancements.Plus, the American bald eagle's comeback has a Louisiana connection. We'll show you how people are helping with nesting sites to keep populations strong. You can read more HERE In weather, our temperatures aren't quite as cool as they have been, thanks to a bit more humidity, but we can expect another pretty nice day with increasing sunshine. How is the weekend shaping up? Meteorologist Ben Terry is working on his live, local forecast now, and will have your answer at noon.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day, and a wonderful weekend!