Cookie Hauser's Breakfast in a Mug

Mrs. Cookie Hauser with the Louisiana Beef Industry shares her recipe for breakfast in a mug:

Ingredients:



1 pound lean ground beef

2 cups hash browns

1 package taco seasoning

4 beaten eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:



Brown ground beef, then add taco seasoning and hashbrowns. Cook until hashbrowns are soft.



Fill mugs 1/2-2/3 full of beef mixture, then pour enough egg mixture to cover beef (about 1/5 of beaten eggs).



Microwave for 1 1/2-2 minutes.

5-6 servings

*Tip: add hot sauce if you want an extra kick. Can also use sausage and cheese.