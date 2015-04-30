Steaks for State - Zachary High Softball

The Zachary High School Lady Broncos will be playing in the Fast Pitch 56 tournament on Friday at 4:00 p.m. The team is coached by Leslie Yellott, one of whose assistants is her husband Robbie Yellott, a 1996 graduate of A.M. Barbe High School, whose father, Randy Yellott, is currently one of the assistant principals at Barbe. For the past three years Randy has told the Lady Broncos that if they make the state tournament, he'll cook them a steak dinner, giving rise to the mantra "Steaks for State." The team and coaches enjoyed their steak dinner Thursday night.





"Leslie Yellott Head Coach - If you guys make it to state i'm going to cook you guys a steak dinner. And to this is our third year of him saying that to us, so whenever we won that last game and beat live oak, that was one of the first calls we made.





And how were the steaks?





The steaks were wonderful, he did a great job. "