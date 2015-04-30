RAW VIDEO: Training with the Marine Corps on Parris Island - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

RAW VIDEO: Training with the Marine Corps on Parris Island

You've heard the yelling and shouting of orders, but it takes a lot more to become a Marine. Erica Bivens KPLC will tell you about the transformation process of a recruit in Part 2 of her three-part special report, tonight at 10!

Posted by Erica Bivens KPLC on Thursday, April 30, 2015

The "stretch arm"!

Posted by Erica Bivens KPLC on Thursday, April 23, 2015

Look who's participating in the USMC Confidence course! How'd they do? Watch!

Posted by Erica Bivens KPLC on Thursday, April 23, 2015

The yelling begins!

Posted by Erica Bivens KPLC on Wednesday, April 22, 2015

Morning PT... Learning all about respect and following orders today!

Posted by Erica Bivens KPLC on Wednesday, April 22, 2015

Meet drill instructor Chavez! She is working with the group from the Nashville area this morning.

Posted by Erica Bivens KPLC on Wednesday, April 22, 2015

Wake up recruits! Nothing like a little morning PT with drill instructors!

Posted by Erica Bivens KPLC on Thursday, April 23, 2015

Family day! These recruits are now Marines after passing their final test. Their graduation is tomorrow! 13 weeks have paid off and parents and loved ones are here in full support!

Posted by Erica Bivens KPLC on Thursday, April 23, 2015

In 13 weeks, civilians transform from recruits to the nation's force in readiness.

KPLC's Erica Bivens and local educators got to experience the intensity on Parris Island, during a workshop designed to help teachers guide interested students.

