Lake Charles man indicted on rape, battery charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man indicted on rape, battery charges

Jeremy Lane George. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office) Jeremy Lane George. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of raping, beating and threatening to kill a woman in February has been indicted.

Jeremy Lane George, 40, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated rape, aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said George entered the victim's home, started arguing with and then, beat her.

"George struck the victim several times using his fists, a shoe and leather belt," Myers said. "He then attempted to smother the victim with a pillow and strangle her with his hands. (He) forced the victim to have sexual intercourse with him and kept her in the home for approximately three hours against her will."

If convicted of aggravated rape, George faces life in prison without benefit of parole. A conviction on the aggravated battery charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

