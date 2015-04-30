McNeese Stands with Nepal - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Stands with Nepal

(Source: McNeese State University/Facebook) (Source: McNeese State University/Facebook)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Can local folks make a difference in helping those reeling from the devastating earthquake in Nepal? There are 78 students enrolled at McNeese from Nepal, and today the university is hosting "McNeese Stands with Nepal." We'll take you there live. You can also read about the event HERE.

Also today, Louisiana State Police and other first responders remain on the scene of a natural gas well blowout near Bell City. As we told you last night, residents of four nearby homes were asked to evacuate. We'll have a live update at noon. You can also read more HERE.

Researchers have long said that a mother's milk can prevent disease. Today at noon, we'll show you how one U.S. food science lab is applying that old research for a new medical breakthrough.
  
Plus, it's considered one of Louisiana's great discoveries of the century, and it helped an Indian tribe become a nation. We'll show you the Tunica treasure that can be found in the heart of Louisiana. More information can be found HERE as well.

We'll also tell you about local students writing cards to soldiers in Afghanistan.

In weather, it's another pleasant day in the Lake Area as sunshine sticks around and temperatures will rise to about 80 by this afternoon. How long will it last?  Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know in his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

