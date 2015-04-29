Wrasslin' pandas - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Wrasslin' pandas

(Source: NBC) (Source: NBC)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Some Southwest Louisiana women and girls are taking action to raise awareness of violence and sexual assaults. KPLC's Monica Grimaldo will join us live at noon with a preview of tonight's special report.

Lawmakers are once again considering proposals to expand Louisiana's Medicaid program. At noon, we'll explain what's coming up in the House and Senate today.

Also today, we'll tell you about controversy on the campus of Texas A&M Galveston. A business teacher there has flunked an entire class, because he's been upset with their performance and behavior. You can check out more on the story HERE.
    
Plus, a California fisherman posing with his big catch says he got dragged underwater by a sea lion. The beginning of the attack was captured in a photo.

On a better animal note - we'll have some playful, wrasslin' pandas!

In weather, we have cool, breezy conditions today. Sunshine is back and is expected to remain in the forecast for the next several days. Meteorologist Ben Terry will tell us how long we'll be able to enjoy the pleasant conditions in his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access up-to-date weather info HERE.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

