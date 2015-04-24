Lake Charles man comes to rescue of ducklings

Randy Cheaney is a hero to a few fleet-footed fowl and their fans.

Cheaney, an employee with the Lake Charles Public Works Department, saved more a dozen ducklings Thursday afternoon after they fell into a storm drain.

Cheaney, of Lake Charles, said he was working near the old Harrah's parking garage when he noticed a duck and baby hanging around the drain.

When looked through the grating, he saw 14 ducklings nested together in the corner of the drain.

Cheaney sprang into action, saved the ducklings and reunited them with their mother.

