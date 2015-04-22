Iowa woman charged with numerous sex crimes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa woman charged with numerous sex crimes

Sommer Nicole Odom. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Sommer Nicole Odom. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

A 35-year-old Iowa woman, a teacher at the Lake Charles Charter Academy, has been arrested on numerous sex crimes, including indecent behavior with juveniles. We'll have the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

A jealous, but determined boyfriend rides on the hood of a car through several communities. All of it caught on camera. You can see it at noon and HERE.
   
In weather, the morning sunshine will lead to increasing clouds thru the afternoon and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Those storms could turn severe later on tonight. Meteorologist Ben Terry will explain it all during his live, local forecast at noon. The KPLC 7 StormTeam Weather app is available for Apple and Android devices.

