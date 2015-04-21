Ward Three Fire District 2 tax up for renewal on May 2 ballot - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ward Three Fire District 2 tax up for renewal on May 2 ballot

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Area Calcasieu Parish Police jurors are asking residents to support the Ward Three Fire Protection District 2 tax renewal on the May 2 ballot.

The 11.54 mill property tax is a 10-year renewal that will fund district operations. The tax enables the fire district to partner with Lake Charles to provide an integrated fire protection service. The district includes more than 23,000 residents and includes South Lake Charles area, as well as sections of Calcasieu Parish east of the city, north of US 90 and I-10 and along Luke Powers and Old Town roads.

“I believe that if you get the facts and learn the details of this important proposition you will be in favor of it. I enthusiastically support it,” said Guy Brame, District 8 juror. District 8 includes a large portion of the fire protection district.

“The Lake Charles Fire Department and the Fire Protection District 2 of Ward Three work extremely well together to protect our citizens. This renewal will ensure that the great work they do can continue,” said Dennis Scott, juror from District 6.

The Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) recently rerated the district so it could maintain its Class 4 fire rating. According to Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray, this rating means more affordable property insurance. 

The tax was last renewed in 2005.

Early voting is now underway. The general election is May 2. Only voters in Ward Three can vote on the proposition.

For more information on the tax proposition, click HERE

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

