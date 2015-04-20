Pig thinks it's a horse! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pig thinks it's a horse!

(Source: KITV) (Source: KITV)
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Sunday night's rough weather left a lot of folks without power and with some damage. At noon, we'll take a look at one of areas that had to wait awhile for the power to come back. You can also get outage updates HERE.

Speaking of weather, we've said goodbye to the rain for now, but will it come back this week? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let us know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also view up-to-date weather info HERE.

Summer is just around the corner, and music festivals and outdoor events are filling the calendar and social media. At noon, we'll show you some gadgets to help you get the most out of your summer gatherings.

Plus, a feral pig becomes a local celebrity on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The pig hangs out with horses, and she might actually think she's a horse, too! We'll watch her in action at noon.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

