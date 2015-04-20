UPDATE: One dead, one in custody following shooting in Lake Charles

More on the Web

One person is dead and a Lake Charles man is in custody following a shooting at Greinwich Terrace Park Sunday night, city police said.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said Bennie Lee Ledet Jr. died at a local hospital.

Kraus said following an investigation, Rufus Paul Duhon III was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Duhon, 44, was arrested on a charge of possession of firearm by a felon and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Kraus confirmed Duhon is believed to be the shooter.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Dustin Gaudet at the Lake Charles Police Department 337-491-1311 or Crimestoppers at 337-439-2222.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.