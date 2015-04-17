Sci-fi, fantasy fans flock to CyPhaCon

It's the event fans of science fiction and fantasy have had circled on their calendars for months.The fifth edition of CyPhaCon opened Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.Many of the attendees dressed up and enjoyed celebrity guests, musical performances, informational talks, vendors' booths and food and drinks.Some of the costumes take months to make."The shoes are moccasins and I actually made the top part and attached them to the rubber part on the sole. The boot covers are two different kinds of fur that I wrapped to keep it like she would in the wild. The bottom and the top are a type of fake leather that I found then, I just stretched the front and bottom with scissors -- the fur on this is all hand-sewn," said Haiden Hicks of Atlanta, Ga., about her look.

CyPhaCon continues through Sunday.



