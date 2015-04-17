Sci-fi, fantasy fans flock to CyPhaCon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sci-fi, fantasy fans flock to CyPhaCon

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - It's the event fans of science fiction and fantasy have had circled on their calendars for months.

The fifth edition of  CyPhaCon opened Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Many of the attendees dressed up and enjoyed celebrity guests, musical performances, informational talks, vendors' booths and food and drinks.

Some of the costumes take months to make.

"The shoes are moccasins and I actually made the top part and attached them to the rubber part on the sole. The boot covers are two different kinds of fur that I wrapped to keep it like she would in the wild. The bottom and the top are a type of fake leather that I found then, I just stretched the front and bottom with scissors -- the fur on this is all hand-sewn," said Haiden Hicks of Atlanta, Ga., about her look.

CyPhaCon continues through Sunday. For more information on tickets and CyPhaCon events, click HERE

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.


  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:54:58 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:00:21 GMT
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>

  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:53:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly