Piccadilly closes temporary location at 7th and Hodges streets

has learned that the temporary Piccadilly location at 427 7th St. has closed.

"We did close the temporary kitchen," Jim Ortis, Piccadilly's vice president of administration, said via email. "It was only a short-term lease until we could find a space. We are still actively looking for a permanent place."



The 7th Street location opened last July after the restaurant's Ryan Street and Prien Lake Mall locations closed.

The mall location closed last June after the restaurant's lease wasn't renewed. It had been a staple at the mall since 1972.

The former Piccadilly building on Ryan Street was torn down last fall and a new building is currently under construction.

The facility at 427 7th Street has been the location of several restaurants in the past decade.

