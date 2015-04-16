Piccadilly closes temporary location at 7th and Hodges streets

"We did close the temporary kitchen," Jim Ortis, Piccadilly's vice president of administration, said via email. "It was only a short-term lease until we could find a space. We are still actively looking for a permanent place."
The 7th Street location opened last July after the restaurant's Ryan Street and Prien Lake Mall locations closed.
The mall location closed last June after the restaurant's lease wasn't renewed. It had been a staple at the mall since 1972.
The former Piccadilly building on Ryan Street was torn down last fall and a new building is currently under construction.
The facility at 427 7th Street has been the location of several restaurants in the past decade.
Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.