High on hand sanitizer

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

A new way to get drunk among teens is sending them to the hospital. KPLC's Erika Ferrando will join us at noon to tell parents why they may want to rethink their method of killing germs.

Can new security cameras and signs help deter an illegal dumping and vandalism situation in the Jennings area? Well, at noon, we'll tell you what the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury has to say about why the cameras are deemed necessary. You can also read more HERE.

Young people looking for a career path are making news today as a Youth Summit/Job Fair is held to connect students to what's available in emerging industrial jobs. We'll check out how it's going at noon, and you can watch an interview with coordinator Mary Conway HERE.

We'll also tell you how an eight-year-old boy is using his Internet celebrity status to help his father get a new kidney. You can read more about it HERE.
    
Plus, it may not be the first thing you think of when planning your vacation, but you might want to consider including thrift stores on your next trip. We'll show you how more and more travelers are "thrifting."

In weather, we hope you enjoyed the relatively dry weather we saw on Wednesday, because we're back in the soup today. Showers and thunderstorms are back, and there is potential for heavy downpours. I hear we could get one to two inches of additional rain today alone. It's a very wet pattern, and at noon meteorologist Ben Terry will tell us just what we're dealing with and how long this will last.

  Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...
  Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...
  Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

