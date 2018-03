Inmates caring for cats

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.We'll tell you about a drug conspiracy case involving a deputy, a trooper and a well-known Lafayette family. Authorities say one brother set up another for a drug bust with the help of officers.It's a sad day in the world of music. Singer Percy Sledge, best known for his hit "When a Man Loves a Woman" has passed away following a battle with cancer. You can read more about his life HERE Mopping systems are a consumer favorite, but did you know that more than a million of those quick mop alternatives are in our landfills today? We'll show you how one woman invented a more earth-friendly way to clean.Plus, a new program at a prison is giving shelter cats a new home while teaching offenders responsibility. See how it works at noon.In weather, we're not through with rain yet. In fact, we could get significant rainfall at any time. Is there any end in sight? Meteorologist Ben Terry will update us on what we can expect today and for the next few days during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 HERE

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.



Have a great day!