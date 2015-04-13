Man shoots at armadillo, shoots mother-in-law in the back - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man shoots at armadillo, shoots mother-in-law in the back

Armadillo. (Source: Wikipedia) Armadillo. (Source: Wikipedia)
Lawmakers in Baton Rouge face a $1.6 billion budget question when the legislative session begins today at noon. We'll talk about some of the proposed budget cuts and legislation up for discussion. You can also learn more HERE.

Also today, we'll have the story of a man who was shooting at an armadillo but actually shot his mother-in-law in the back. Yes, this happened. Look for the story at noon, and you can read more about the bizarre incident HERE.

Plus, playing sports can have a healing effect -- both physically and mentally. We'll show you a week-long camp that proves it. They are opening their doors to help this country's bravest learn from the best.

In weather, we're in the midst of an extremely wet weather pattern. It is possible we'll see 1-3 inches of rain today. Just how much rain are we expecting as we go through this work week? Meteorologist Ben Terry will tell you all about it during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 HERE.

