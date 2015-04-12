McNeese Softball Drops DH To Northwestern State

(Source: McNeese State University)

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball dropped a Southland Conference doubleheader to league leading Northwestern State Saturday by the scores of 6-1 and 9-5. The final game of the series has been cancelled due to the threat of rain Sunday.



McNeese will host LSU on Wednesday in a 4 p.m. doubleheader. Tickets for the game may be purchased at the Jack Doland Fieldhouse or by calling 337-562-4MSU (Monday-Wednesday).



The series loss is the second consecutive Southland Conference series loss for McNeese after dropping two games at Nicholls last weekend. McNeese falls to 26-17 overall and 12-5 in the SLC while Northwestern State improves to 24-14 overall and 14-2 in conference action.



For the second straight weekend, the Cowgirls' offense and pitching struggled. In the opening game loss, the Cowgirls picked up three hits (all singles) with two of the three hits coming in the sixth inning. Emily Vincent broke up Mikayla Brown's no-hitter in the fourth inning with a single to right. Taylor Goree led the sixth off with a single to center and Marisa Taunton singled to left for the other Cowgirl hits of the game. McNeese got its lone run in the second after Vincent was hit by a pitch. She stole second and third before coming home on a Demon error.



Northwestern State produced 18 hits on the day including five home runs. Natalie Landry and Kaytie Proctor combined for four of the six NW State runs in the opening game. Both players each hit two RBI home runs.



Emily Vincent fell to 10-4 on the year, taking the first game loss. Vincent gave up seven hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.



In the second game, NW State took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on the first of two Cassandra Barefield home runs of the game. McNeese tied the game at one apiece in the third on a RBI double down the left field line by Erika Piancastelli that scored Lauren Langner.



Northwestern State blew the game open with seven runs on five hits in the fourth to take an 8-1 lead. Barefield was responsible for three of the runs in the inning after hitting a three-run home run, her second home run of the game.



McNeese got two runs back in the bottom of the inning on Hailey Drew's two run home run to cut the lead to 8-3.



A solo homerun Natalie Landry extended the lead to 9-3 before McNeese scored its final two runs of the game on a two run home run by Piancastelli, giving her 16 on the year.



McNeese's 10-hit attack was led by three hits from Piancastelli who was 3 for 4 with three RBI.



Rachel Smith fell to 9-5 on the year with the loss. Smith gave up five runs on three hits, walked five and struck out two in 3.1 innings.



--



Pam LaFosse

