Wife refuses to pull the plug on injured husband

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

An LSU football player appeared in court Wednesday for a trial on a charge of simple battery. Defensive back Jalen Mills is accused of hitting a woman, and today an agreement was reached in his case. You can read more about it HERE.

Job seekers in Calcasieu Parish will get a chance to see what sort of careers are available now at a Job Start Job Fair today. At noon, we'll tell you all about it.

A North Carolina high school student has a big decision to make in the coming weeks. He's been accepted into 14 colleges, including all eight Ivy League schools. More on his decision HERE.
   
Plus, we'll meet a couple that may make us all think twice about our own limits. An injured husband recovers after his wife decides not to pull the plug on him at the hospital. It's an incredible story, and you'll see it at noon. You can also watch it HERE.

In weather, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds with warm temperatures and a breezy afternoon. Rain chances come in to play as the week wraps up, and Meteorologist Ben Terry will have all the details during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!

