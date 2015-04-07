Mummy found in the mess - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mummy found in the mess

A major donation to the National Hurricane Museum and Science Center was announced Tuesday. The center will be built in Lake Charles and will be dedicated to educating people on preparing for and learning from devastating storms. We'll tell you about the latest developments at noon, and you can read more about the proposed facility HERE.

Also at noon, news of a recall of some well-known ice cream products has an area grocery chain pulling the items from the shelves. You can also learn more about which products are involved HERE.

A gruesome discovery inside the home of an apparent hoarder. A mummified body that's been there for years is uncovered in the middle of the mess inside. You can also check out this story HERE.
  
Plus, a would-be burglar crashes through a gate, nearly running over a guy who lived on the property. Police later catch the suspect, thanks to some very clear surveillance cameras that caught him in the act.

In weather, expect cloudy skies with some sunshine today. Our temperatures should climb into the lower 80s by this afternoon. While we don't expect much rain today, better chances emerge later in the week. Meteorologist Ben Terry will explain in his live, local forecast at noon.

