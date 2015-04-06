Study: I-10 bridge third most traveled structurally deficient br - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Study: I-10 bridge third most traveled structurally deficient bridge

(Source: KPLC Viewer) (Source: KPLC Viewer)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News @ Noon.

The Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge ranks third in the state for the most traveled structurally deficient bridge. At noon, we'll have more on a study that shows more than 1,800 bridges in the state need repairs. You can also read more HERE.

When his career as a military aviator was cut short by a motorcycle accident, this Army Veteran set his sights on a new goal. Now, an amazing piece of technology is helping him with his new plan to walk again.
   
Plus, is it possible to know what's going on inside a dog's mind? A team of researchers hopes to soon answer that question.

In weather, the rain has ended and after a foggy morning you can expect temperatures warming into the lower 80s with gusty winds from the south. Are we done with the rain for the next few days? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. For more go HERE. Remember, if you're away from the TV watch us live at http://shout.lt/Km3g or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day! Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

