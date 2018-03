Mother speaks on Autism Awareness Month

. All rights reserved. Copyright 2015 KPLC . All rights reserved.

You may see blue lights on porches and outside businesses in the Lake Area this month as awareness is being raised around the world for Autism. April is Autism Awareness Month, and a mother of an Autistic boy, Wanda LeBert, says the month is important to her and her family."It helps me. I'm a teacher and so it helps me share it in the classroom a little bit more and explain more to my students," said Wanda LeBert. "It helps us feel supported. It helps us know that everyone cares and they want to spread awareness also."Those raising awareness will also be wearing blue this month, hoping to teach people around them about the disorder. The Junior League in Lake Charles also provided blue lights to business in the Lake Area."We are actually thankful that our son has Autism, because he's special and we wouldn't change a thing about him," LeBert said on her son.Friday, the St. Nicholas Center for Autism is holding a fundraiser with special guest, Tim Tebow. All proceeds from "A Night of Inspiration" will help provide services for children with Autism. For information click HERE.