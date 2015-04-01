Senior citizens learn about scams and fraud at 'Don't Be Fooled' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Senior citizens learn about scams and fraud at 'Don't Be Fooled' workshop

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Several Calcasieu senior citizens participated in TRIAD's "Don't Be Fooled" workshop this April Fool's Day at the Allen P. August Multi-purpose Annex building in Lake Charles. Seniors learned different ways to protect themselves from becoming a victim of fraud, including common frauds and scams involving the internet, sweepstakes, charities, contractors and more.

"We have a lot of our seniors that are older and living alone and they don't have anyone to talk to ," said Adele Mart with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury human services department. "So when these scammers call, they know how to work the seniors."

Guest speakers included Carmen Million, Director of the Better Business Bureau and Joseph Williams, Sergeant with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office.

More on this story on later editions of KPLC 7News.

