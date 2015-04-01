Former Elton coach pleads guilty in sex case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Elton coach pleads guilty in sex case

Justin Joseph Fruge. (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Justin Joseph Fruge. (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
The former Elton High teacher and basketball coach accused of having inappropriate relationships with students has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. At noon, we'll explain how much time Justin Joseph Fruge may spend in prison. You can also read more HERE.

