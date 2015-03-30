Firefight at the home of the National Security Agency - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

We're getting reports that one person is dead after a car with two people inside tried to ram a gate at Fort Meade, Maryland. Apparently a firefight ensued.  Fort Meade is home of the National Security Agency. We'll have the latest at noon, and you can read more on the story as it develops HERE.
 
