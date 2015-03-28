DeQuincy robbery suspect captured in Texas following high-speed chase

The suspect wanted for an attempted robbery of a Market Basket in DeQuincy earlier in the week was captured Friday night following a high-speed pursuit in Southeast Texas, police said.



Authorities identified the man as 32-year-old Ronald Wayne Rice of Orange, Texas. Rice was captured after robbing two separate businesses at gunpoint in Southeast Texas and then leading police on a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph, as reported by KBMT. Rice eventually drove off a boat ramp and was apprehended a short time later.



KBMT said Rice was responsible for a crime spree stretching from DeQuincy, Louisiana to Deep East Texas, down to Orange and Jefferson counties.



Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.





