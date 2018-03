Robbery suspect escapes in stolen vehicle

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a robbery suspect. On Wednesday afternoon, a white man robbed the USA Super Stop located at 2701 South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur. Maybe you recognize the suspect from THESE surveillance pictures.Did the co-pilot of the Germanwings flight intentionally put the aircraft into a fatal dive? Tuesday's crash in the French Alps killed 150 people. At noon, we'll have the latest from the investigation, and you can read more HERE We'll also tell you what higher education leaders are considering as a possible long-term financing source for Louisiana colleges.One city experiments with a program allowing businesses to register their security cameras with the police in an effort to deter crime and identify hot spots for crime.Plus, a library book, missing for nearly 50 years is finally returned. The book was last checked out in 1966. Now the question is, where has it been all these years?In weather, we can expect showers and thunderstorms to develop ahead of a strong cold front. Severe weather isn't anticipated, but a few storms will be capable of strong wind gusts, heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning. How long will it all last, and what can we expect for the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather 24/7 HERE

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!