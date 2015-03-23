Record numbers at Sowela career fair

. All rights reserved. Copyright 2015 KPLC . All rights reserved.

It was difficult to squeeze through as a record number of companies turned out for Sowela's most successful career fair yet.A variety of companies were here providing information to prospective employees...Leslie Thibodeaux with the Golden Nugget, said entry-level jobs may lead to bigger and better positions."Golden Nugget is under Landry's corporation and Landrys really believes in developing all those who are interested in an opportunity within culinary. so, the company does provide the chance to train and develop and to mold those individuals who are entry level and new to food and beverage. So, the sky's the limit once you are hired with the company," she said.The fair wasn't just for adults and college students.There were some high school students here learning more about possible careers.Jaycob Golightly said he plans to be a welder."I'm 17. I'm about to graduate high school and I go to Sowela at night for welding," he said.Joseph Lavergne is Sowela's director of recruitment and career planning. He said they've never had so many vendors."They represent careers in aviation, welding, electrician, process technology, computer technology, accounting, office systems, criminal justice and many others," he said.Those who missed this career fair may want to contact companies directly or look for possible summer and fall career fairs at Sowela.It was difficult to squeeze through as a record number of companies turned out for Sowela's most successful career fair yet.A variety of companies were here providing information to prospective employees...Leslie Thibodeaux with the Golden Nugget, says entry level jobs may lead to bigger and better positions:"Golden Nugget is under Landry's corporation and Landrys really believes in developing all those who are interested in an opportunity within culinary. so, the company does provide the chance to train and develop and to mold those individuals who are entry level and new to food and beverage. So, the sky's the limit once you are hired with the company.SSTANDUP: The fair wasn't just for adults and college students.There were some high school students here learning more about possible careers.Jaycob Golightly says he plans to be a welder..."I'm 17, I'm about to graduate high school and I go to Sowela at night for welding."Joseph Lavergne is Sowela's director of recruitment and career planning. He says they've never had so many vendors."They represent careers in aviation, welding, electrician, process technology, computerS technology, accounting, office systems, criminal justice and many others."Those who missed this career fair may want to contact companies directly or look for possible summer and fall career fairs at Sowela.