Two arrests in Iowa homicide

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

Arrests are made in a homicide that happened over the weekend in Iowa. KPLC's Erika Ferrando is in Iowa and will a live update at noon. You can also read more HERE.

It's the latest weapon in a war to keep bombs off planes, the airport, and even the parking garage. At noon, we'll show you how one airport has a tool designed to sniff out the risk of a blast, without risking human lives. You can also learn more HERE.

It's a big problem for the town of Oberlin: the water is out. At noon, we'll tell you what happened, and you can read more HERE.

Some Moss Bluff Middle School students are busy digging in the dirt to help a special program. KPLC's Erica Bivens is there to check out how their green thumbs are turning into green money.
    
Plus, from eggs and waffles to parcels and packages, a restaurant partners with a service that competes with major delivery companies. Find out how it works at noon.

In weather, we're apparently in for a much drier week overall with slightly cooler temperatures. There is a chance of some rain this week, but when will we see it? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answer for you during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access up-to-date weather info HERE.

  Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unauthorized use of movables.
  Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of movables.
  Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

