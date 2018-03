Two arrests in Iowa homicide

Agnes DeRouen in thenewsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.Arrests are made in a homicide that happened over the weekend in Iowa.'s Erika Ferrando is in Iowa and will a live update at noon. You can also read more HERE It's the latest weapon in a war to keep bombs off planes, the airport, and even the parking garage. At noon, we'll show you how one airport has a tool designed to sniff out the risk of a blast, without risking human lives. You can also learn more HERE It's a big problem for the town of Oberlin: the water is out. At noon, we'll tell you what happened, and you can read more HERE Some Moss Bluff Middle School students are busy digging in the dirt to help a special program.'s Erica Bivens is there to check out how their green thumbs are turning into green money.Plus, from eggs and waffles to parcels and packages, a restaurant partners with a service that competes with major delivery companies. Find out how it works at noon.In weather, we're apparently in for a much drier week overall with slightly cooler temperatures. There is a chance of some rain this week, but when will we see it? Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the answer for you during his live, local forecast at noon. You can also access up-to-date weather info HERE

Remember, if you're away from the TV, watch us live at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 or through the KPLC News and Weather Apps for Apple or Android devices.

Have a great day!